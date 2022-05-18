D2C brand WOW Skin Science is raising primary capital from GIC

Direct-to-consumer beauty and wellness brand WOW Skin Science has announced that is raising primary growth capital from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. WOW had earlier raised Rs 375 crore from ChrysCapital in April 2021.

“This investment will enable us to drive sustainable yet disruptive growth and to strengthen our organisation with top notch talent. We are also grateful for the continued partnership with ChrysCapital who have been instrumental in our growth journey. We look forward to creating a future ready organisation along with our investors,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said.

As per the company, WOW Skin Science intends to invest in brand building and talent resourcing across key functions and accelerate the innovation pipeline with a mix of organic launches and strategic inorganic investments with a vision to grow into a house of loved brands. “As it executes this strategy, WOW will continue to focus on its core values of innovation and sustainability. Notably, WOW Skin Science is the only Indian D2C brand that is available across more than 2,500 Walmart stores in the US and has featured in the bestsellers list on Amazon.com USA,” it added further.

For Ashish Agrawal, managing director, ChrysCapital, GIC comes onboard the growth journey of WOW Skin Science as it scales multi fold to a formidable house of brands in beauty and personal care. “We continue to be extremely confident of the strong brand resonance among the millennials and the outstanding team at the helm to make WOW one of the most loved D2C brands globally,” he stated.

Established in 2014, WOW Skin Science makes products across natural ingredients such as onion seed oil, vitamin C, apple cider vinegar, ubtan and omega 3, amongst others. As per the company, WOW Skin Science is also taking steps in sustainable packaging by reducing plastic usage and spreading awareness in the society through its green-hands initiative of shipping one crore seeds and making customers partners in their sustainability mission.

