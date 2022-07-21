D2C brand Plum unveils ad film with brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna

Beauty and personal care brand Plum has rolled out a new campaign #PimpleCareUpdated. Featuring Plum’s brand ambassador actress Rashmika Mandanna, the campaign exhorts people to update their care regime to tackle problems that have escalated due to modern problems like extra pollution, round-the-clock work, or sleep deprivation. The new campaign has been conceptualised by Famous Innovations.

This campaign #PimpleCareUpdated features our bestselling Green Tea Face Wash offering an updated solution to modern problems faced by millions of women today, Shivani Behl, chief marketing officer, Plum, said. “With Mandanna’s confidence, authenticity, and strong connection with the audience, we envision the Plum message of modern, effective care reaching every household across the country,” she added.

The film portrays Mandanna as the protagonist showcasing struggle of a girl with modern-day issues such as sleep deprivation due to lifestyle changes, stress due to achieving work-life balance, and exposure of the skin to increasing pollution. All the stress that leads to pimples. As she navigates her way through these in a rather dramatic and relatable way, she finally counts on Plum Green Tea Face Wash to take care of her skin and help manage pimples. Encouraging consumers to question their methods and bring forth modern solutions, the campaign aims to connect with girls who are dealing with these issues in their everyday life and thereby providing an updated answer to ‘pimple care routine’.

“Everything’s changed today. The way we work, the way we entertain ourselves, the way we interact with others. And while we’re swinging for the fences in our modern lives, it’s funny how something as small as a pimple makes us go back to old and traditional remedies. That’s what we wanted to convey in a dramatic yet fun, relatable manner. Whether it’s a pimple because of excessive screen-time stress thanks to late-night binge watching or one that’s from round-the-clock work stress, pimple care is now updated. Just like everything around us,” Tenzin Wangdi, senior creative director, Famous Innovations, stated.

Read Also: TV ad volumes soared two folds in May’22 compared to May’20: TAM AdEx

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook