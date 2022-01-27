D2C brand Plum signs Mithila Palkar as brand ambassador

Palkar will be the face of their upcoming digital campaigns

Beauty and personal care brand Plum on Thursday announced that it has signed actress Mithila Palkar as their brand ambassador. The actress is the first ambassador signed by the brand and with this association, Palkar will appear in key Plum campaigns across digital media.



Plum is a youthful brand that resonates with the confident woman of today, Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder at Plum, said. “So, onboarding a millennial youth icon like Mithila Palkar seemed to be a natural fit. Our association with her is a step towards strengthening the connection with our customers and reaching out to millions of more women who will emotionally associate with our brand and love using our products. We are confident that her voice will inspire them to be comfortable in their skincare and beauty choices,” Prasad added further on the association with the actress.



“I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their unique approach towards creating products which are truly good for your skin. In Plum, I have found my partner, which provides an authentic, dependable, efficacious, and delightful experience in skincare,” Palkar stated.



Founded in 2013 by Shankar Prasad, an IIT-ISB Alum, Plum claims to be a vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic beauty brand with a portfolio in skincare, haircare, personal care, and makeup. With over 150 SKUs, Plum has built its customer base on both online and offline platforms with a presence on e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Purplle. The brand also now reaches over 250 towns and cities in India, through more than 900 assisted outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets – growing month-on-month, the company said.

