D2C brand Kapiva expands operations to UAE and USA markets

D2C based Ayurvedic nutrition brand Kapiva has announced plans to expand globally, starting with countries such as UAE and USA. With an aim of becoming an international centre for global wellness, the brand aims to clock Rs 100 crores in global revenue by the end of FY25. Global audience has again expressed their belief in traditional medicine systems, Ameve Sharma, founder, Kapiva, said. “We are certain that ayurveda will help with this expansion, as we solve for the biggest roadblocks in the way such as accessibility and convenience. With our modern and new-age offerings, we aim to introduce modern ayurveda to every household in UAE and USA to improve their daily wellness quotient. With this expansion, we aim to expand our consumer base by half a million consumers,” he added.

As per Kapiva’s market research, USA’s market showed increasing interest in ayurveda with the popularity of preventative healthcare in the aftermath of the pandemic. Similarly, with Indians claimed to be accounting for over 50% of expats in Dubai, the initial adoption and awareness has been driven. The company plans to double down on its growth strategy by parallelly driving tech-enabled customised offerings soon. In the last few years, the global market witnessed a huge uptick in awareness and adoption of ayurveda products. As per industry reports, the ayurveda market is set to grow by $6.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.32%.

“Ayurveda is my solution for holistic health in this fast-paced lifestyle. However, I’ve realised that its adoption is low. Hence, my aim is to raise awareness towards ayurveda along with Kapiva. I am looking forward to being a part of this journey where I can simplify ayurveda for the global audience and enable them to understand preventative healthcare solutions,” Malika Arora, brand ambassador and investor, Kapiva, stated.

