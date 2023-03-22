Cycle Pure Agarbathi launches digital film “Matsya”

Cycle Pure Agarbathi has launched a new digital film, featuring Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Vijayakumar. The film, tells the story of Matsya, the fish avatar, who grew to reveal the secrets of the universe. The film has premiered on the occasion of World Water Day and Ugadi to raise awareness about the importance of freshwater and advocate for the sustainable management of water resources.

The artist in the film is seen free-diving and dancing underwater, while clad in a traditional saree, surrounded by a host of beautiful sea creatures. The film was created in association with Raadhakalpa Dance Academy along with a collective of creative artists who collaborated with the purpose of bringing awareness about the value of water and inspire action to ensure that everyone has access to clean and safe water resources, the endless life forms it supports, in a creative, artistic and abstract manner.

Speaking about the film, Arjun Ranga, managing director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “Ugadi is the perfect day for us to welcome new thoughts and new perspectives into our lives. This year, it overlaps with World Water Day, the perfect day to pay tribute to the most precious life sustaining element, the very lifeblood of mother earth, that we as humans, often take for granted. The film is a perfect embodiment of our brand spirit of ‘doing the right thing, every single time’. We hope people resonate with the artistic and altruistic layers of the film’s message.”

The theme for this year’s World Water Day is ‘Valuing Water,’ which aims to highlight the importance of recognising the different values that water holds for different people and its critical role in sustainable development. Through this film, the brand wants to bring more awareness to protect water resources, promote sustainable water use.

The digital film has been launched on all social media platforms of the brand.

Also Read Airtel launches new brand campaign for its 5G+ service

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook