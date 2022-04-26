Cybersecurity startup WiJungle raises seed funding of $22 million

Unified cyber security platform WiJungle recently received its seed funding at a valuation of $22 million from US-based global venture capital firm SOSV.

We decided to be a part of the SOSV program from the point of global scalability and for mentorship to co-work on our expansion plans, Karmesh Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, WiJungle, said. “The program proved to be a learning curve from refinement in pitch and sales strategies to improvement in KPIs and growth plans. With this funding, we will be able to augment our technical capabilities, serve more customers across the globe and drive our sales strategies,” he added

WiJungle serves government and private organisations across industry verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, education, defence, transportation, retail, BFSI and ITES, among others. The company is also among the vendors on Gartner in network security, and caters to the cybersecurity needs of businesses across multiple countries.

Cybersecurity, in the age of hybrid work and cross-border collaboration, is an issue for companies of all sizes, Oscar Ramos, partner, SOSV, said. “WiJungle provides commitment to technical excellence and customer happiness, and we hope to tackle this challenge at a global level,” he stated.

Incepted by Karmesh Gupta and Praveen Gupta, WiJungle enables organisations to secure and strengthen their network through a single window. Its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) based driven security platform offers a stack of solutions such as network firewall, web application firewall, hotspot gateway, SD-WAN, data leakage prevention and vulnerability assessment, among others. WiJungle’s AI-powered capability and unified single-window network management ability helps enterprises with their cybersecurity solutions. The company is also planning to strengthen its leadership team for achieving a strategic scale up, and facilitate expansion plans.