Cybeart announced as the official merchandising partner for Gujarat Titans

Cybeart, chair brand across Canada, India and the Middle East has been announced as the official merchandising partner of India’s cricketing outfit Gujarat Titans on a multi-year deal.



Having expanded their global footprint by entering the Indian market last year, Cybeart has partnered with some of the country’s notable Esports teams, IPs and youth events. The brand has set foot into the cricketing landscape with their association with Gujarat Titans. Through this partnership, Cybeart will now aim to tap the cricket followers and introduce the high quality, futuristic chairs for the team as well as their worldwide fanbase that provides them with a world-class sitting experience.

Speaking on the significance of partnership, Krutik Patel, founder, Cybeart said, “Adding this partnership to the brand’s portfolio is the first step in entering Cricket and diversifying from the Esports sector specifically to cater to a much wider demographic. I am confident that this partnership will help us in our vision of creating an ecosystem that values ergonomics. This association will provide fans with the most comfortable chairs on the market, branded with their favourite team and give them a luxurious viewing experience.”

Gujarat Titans, a premier team of India’s T20 circuit are home to international cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Shubhman Gill, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Kane Williamson, and many more who will be utilizing the world’s first cricket league chairs to experience the difference. As part of the agreement, the unique chairs will also be present in the team rooms as well as KIOSKS on the home field where the chairs will function as an experience centre.

“Since inception, we have partnered with brands that symbolise innovation, excellence and a new-age approach to business. With their futuristic chairs, Cybeart have created a niche for themselves at the international level and continues to grow,” said Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans.

According to a report by Coherent Market Analysis, the global gaming chair market was valued at USD 1126.36 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of USD 2034 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.8%. The significant rise in the frequency of health concerns due to longer working hours and the appeal of comfort are driving the growth of this industry.

Cybeart’s partnership with Gujarat Titans will boost their aim to revolutionize the gaming chair sector with its products that prioritise ergonomics and emerge as the foremost brand in the international market.

