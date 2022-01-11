Cuticura rolls out new TVC for its no-gas deodorant range

The TVC has been crafted and designed by Leo Burnett

Cuticura has launched a new television commercial (TVC) to promote its no-gas deodorant range. With this TVC, the brand wants to convey the message that one spray in the morning is sufficient to stay refreshed all day long. “We wanted to create something disrupting in the category of no gas deo popularly known as Body Perfume,” Ashish Ohlyan, vice president sales and marketing, Cholayil Private Limited, said.



“There’s a huge need gap in the category right now where ordinary deodorants are not able to provide long-lasting fragrance and consumers either have to carry deo in the purse or feel the constant fear of smelling bad due to ever evolving fast lifestyle. The newly launched Body Perfume range addresses this need gap and provides a product that can give upto 24 hours fragrance,” Ohlyan added.



The 30-second TVC features actor Deepti Sati. To demonstrate the product benefit, it portrays a regular scenario in the day-to-day life of a young girl, who struggles to keep herself fresh throughout the day when she juggles across her hectic day schedule.



The TVC has been crafted and designed by creative agency, Leo Burnett. For Sachin Kamble, national creative director, Leo Burnett, today’s generation is always on the go. While they are working hard and multi-tasking their way to their goals, they are also looking for solutions that help and support them in achieving their dreams, Kamble added.



“The latest range of body perfumes by Cuticura, with its groundbreaking smart perfume burst technology which releases fragrance every time you sweat, is the perfect partner to keep you fresh all day long. Our film featuring popular actor Deepti Sati, shows how the perfume works throughout the day whether you are outdoors, working out or at a party,” Kamble stated.

Read Also: Acko General Insurance unveils a new print campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook