Curry Nation bags the creative mandate of Eva fragrances

The integrated mandate was awarded to Curry Nation following a multi-agency pitch

Deodrant brand Eva – from TTK Healthcare has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Curry Nation Brand Conversations Pvt Ltd. As part of the mandate, Curry Nation will support in devising the communication strategies of the brand to connect with consumers effectively and drive growth in the market.

The integrated mandate was awarded to Curry Nation following a multi-agency pitch. According to Saket Govind, AGM marketing, EVA, the brand was looking not just for a creative agency rather an integrated marketing agency which could work as a partner to us and not just a communication arm. “What went in favour of Curry Nation was not only their understanding of Eva as a brand but also fresh approach to connect to today’s generation with keeping the brand core intact,” he added.

The creative mandate involves Curry Nation to craft communication for the wide range of the existing Eva deodorants and for new products launches. Eva has been a pioneer in women’s deodorants in India. Coming up with newer innovations and some really new age variant fragrances, Priti J. Nair, founder and director, Curry Nation, said. “Add to that the attitude of the brand has been very much that of a strong solid brand. This would help us work on the brands advertising strategy and communication and further strengthen the brand’s presence,” she elaborated.

For Nagessh Pannaswami, director, Curry Nation, it’s always great to partner a market leader and set the discourse of the category. “We are looking forward to working with the team and supporting them in new product launches in the category,” he stated.

Read Also: Filmfare leverages social media reach; rolls out video series ‘Filmfare Lockdown Conversations’

Read Also: Performics India bags the digital media and analytics mandate of Mobile Premier League

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook