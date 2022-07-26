CURIA collaborates with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh

CURIA has roped in former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. As a cancer survivor and influencer, Singh’s association as the brand ambassador is expected to strengthen CURIA’s presence across India, the company said in an official statement.

“Singh is an icon and an inspiration being a cancer survivor himself. He has personally experienced all the challenges and prevailed over the diseases. Thus, he is an ideal choice to promote the CURIA app in the country. I have witnessed the struggles of cancer patients and their families from close quarters. Despite ample research and documentation of the disease, it is still difficult to quickly find the right and helpful information from the labyrinths of the internet. I decided to leverage advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain for patient information and awareness,” Gunjan Bhardwaj, founder and CEO, Partex NV, said.

As per the company, CURIA has emerged as a one-stop platform for all cancer-related information and guidance in India. It is a mobile application developed by OncoCoin AG, a Swiss-based wholly owned subsidiary of Innoplexus AG. OncoCoin structures trillions of datapoints from published and unpublished data using its patented AI and blockchain technologies. The information is tailored by parameters such as demographics, cancer type, stage, and possible mutations, to generate the most relevant insights for quick decision-making.

“CURIA empowers cancer patients by offering them quick, and correct information for their treatment, and is also boosting cancer research initiatives. I have been through the entire journey of a cancer patient and the challenges one faces during the different stages. I hope that my support to the app results in helping a lot of cancer patients in the coming times,” Singh stated on the association.

Partex NV is a platform for businesses that operate in the area of life sciences, healthcare, and DeepTech. With an approach that focuses on three main building blocks – data, AI, and assets.

