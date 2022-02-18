CupShup elevates Nikshit Patani to VP growth

Patani joined CupShup in the year 2017

CupShup, a full-service agency, on Friday, announced that it has promoted Nikshit Patani to the position of vice president (VP) growth. Prior to this, Patani has served CupShup for more than five years at different levels.

Patani joined CupShup in the year 2017 as an operations manager to now being the VP growth. “Patani rose through the ranks strengthening operations, client servicing and account management,” the company said.

In his new role, Patani will be reporting to Sourav Kumar and will be accountable for the overall growth of CupShup. He will be responsible for client relationship, retention programming, planning expansion strategy and more importantly people and process building across the organisation.

Patani has an expertise in BTL activations and offline advertising for over 100 brands and worked for sectors that includes FMCG, BFSI, Fintech Startups, Consumer Tech, Ed-tech, Med-tech and many more.

“I am thankful for Sourav’s trust in my abilities and vision. The journey has been phenomenal from an operations manager to now VP Growth – CupShup has played a key role in my career graph, and I look forward to adding more to their growth as a company,” Patani stated on the new role.

“We are happy to have Nikshit in this new role. He deserves every bit of it, his passion and enthusiasm was palpable at the first meeting and is still intact till today. His vast experience of working across different ecosystems and his agency acumen will bring in better efficiency and add to the creative talent we have in the team,” Sourav Kumar, co-founder, CupShup, stated.

CupShup is a 360 degree growth partner to startup and brands and help them with user acquisition, marketing strategy and creative services.

