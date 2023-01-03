Cult.fit partners with Bare Bones Collective for ‘One More Workout’ campaign

Health and fitness brand Cult.fit has rolled out its ‘One more workout’ which was conceptualised and written by Girish Narayandass and Anuya Jakatdar, co-founders, Bare Bones Collective. According to the company, the television commercial (TVC) will run till 31 January 2023 and will be amplified on social media handles, YouTube, and the T20 matches on television and Hotstar.

The campaign is a tongue-in-cheek jab at the screen habits which often make people lose track of time and neglect their workouts, Prachita Pujari, brand head, Cult.fit, said. “The goal is not to be preachy but to use humour to coax people to let go of just one episode or video so they can make time for a workout routine,” she added.

According to the company, scrolling through reels and short videos on social media platforms has become a time-consuming habit. Another habit which is relatable is binge-watching content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, the company said. Taking a quirky approach towards these habits, the brand has launched two TVCs, the first based on the storyline of ‘one less video, one more workout’ and the other based on ‘one less episode, one more workout’.

