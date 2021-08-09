Culinary app Tinychef ropes in Saakshi Jain as chief marketing officer

The move comes close on the heels of Tinychef acquiring Zelish.

Voice-first culinary AI app Tinychef has appointed Saakshi Jain as chief marketing officer. In her new role, Jain will be responsible for the marketing, branding and growth of Tinychef in its Indian, US and Canadian markets. Moreover, she will drive both internal and external communication strategies for the app. This move comes close on the heels of Tinychef acquiring Zelish while Jain was a co-founder of the latter. Before her entrepreneurial stint at Zelish, Jain led marketing functions at Happay, 91springboard and MyGate.

Meanwhile, the app has appointed Rakesh Edavalath as general manager. Edavalath, who was another co-founder of Zelish, will work on building and developing the product on both app and smart speaker devices. Their entrepreneurial experiences and leadership skills will provide great value additions to the app, Bahubali Shete, founder, Tinychef, said.

“Tinychef’s acquisition of Zelish comes at an exciting time as we continue to break new ground with our strengths together and expand our user base giving them access to a lot more recipes and an enhanced experience not only on the app but also on AI-powered smart speakers,” Sanjeev Kapoor, founder, Tinychef, stated.

Tinychef offers various uses ranging from automatic meal planning and one-click grocery shopping to voice-guided cooking. It also works in sync with connected appliances as well as converts recipe content into branded conversations on Amazon Alexa and Google Home smart speakers.

The app was founded in 2017 by Bahubali Shete, Asha Shete and Sanjeev Kapoor. As a part of the inaugural cohort of Google for Startups Accelerator: Voice and AI Accelerator Program, Tinychef raised over $2 million from angels and institutional investors. The last seed round of $1 million was led by accelerator Venture Catalysts.

