Cuemath ropes in Varun Jha as CMO

Cuemath, the global math tutoring platform, has appointed Varun Jha as the company’s new chief marketing officer (CMO). As per the company, Jha will play a significant role in supporting Cuemath’s growth by planning, developing, and executing the strategic marketing course for the brand. He will also be instrumental in scaling the company’s expansion in the global market.

Jha is a consumer internet industry veteran with over 15 years of experience in growth, product, and scaling consumer commerce businesses. He has worked in leadership roles across consumer tech companies such as Zoomcar, Snapdeal and PayU. In his last assignment, he was heading business and P&L for Wynk and Airtel Xstream (Airtel’s digital offering) and was instrumental in revamping and launching the OTT subscription business model in Airtel. “Jha’s experience and business acumen is set to drive Cuemath’s expansion plan and attract global as well as Indian audience, Vivek Sunder, CEO, Cuemath, said. “Owing to Jha’s proven track record, I’m confident that the team and brand will flourish under his guidance, and we will together steer Cuemath towards becoming the leading global math brand,” he added further.

To be noted, Jha has cross-industry experience spanning digital payments, e-commerce, urban mobility, online music streaming, OTT, and telcom. “I look forward to developing a fresh marketing roadmap for Cuemath in India, keeping the ever-evolving ed-tech industry and its trends in mind. The understanding of math learning gaps and industry expertise that the brand specialises in will be an asset in expanding its learner base while nurturing mathematical thinking in children. Our goal will be to drive performance-led marketing, bring alive the Cuemath DNA at every customer touchpoint, and grow the brand through creative storytelling. This will be supported by an integrated communication approach and an upcoming brand revamp,” Jha stated.

