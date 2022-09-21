CSS Corp rebrands to Movate

Digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider CSS Corp has rebranded itself to Movate. As per the company, the new brand identity symbolises the company’s transformation into a digital-led, people-driven organisation that helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies outperform through technology and human ingenuity. Movate’s rebranding is expected to be operationally complete by the end of the year when it will also unveil its new website.

For Sunil Mittal, CEO, Movate, the company has come a long way in the last few years and has metamorphosed into a human-centered technology and experiences company. “While our business has evolved dramatically to align with changing client needs and industry disruptions, it was important for us to also have an identity that clearly represents our tremendous transformation. We are excited to introduce a new name and brand identity that reflects our traction and future vision. Movate is our visible symbol of change – a flag-bearer of our new purpose and ambition. The 11,700 Movators look forward to continue to partner with our global clients with a rejuvenated culture of diversity, excellence, and customer-focus,” he added.

The new name Movate is a combination of ‘Momentum’ and ‘Innovate’ the company stated. It represents the company’s philosophy of helping clients achieve great outcomes with speed and staying ahead of the time curve. The name also highlights the firm’s ability to solve complex challenges through the most innovative solutions. Movate’s new logo amalgamates these themes using a mix of colors blended in gradients. The solid colors reflect the company’s unshakeable delivery standards and beliefs, and the blended colors represent the young, passionate workforce’s flexibility to work across client scenarios and geographies.

Established 26 years ago, movate claims to have built a niche in the industry as a trusted and reliable provider of digital CX and IT services for some of the world’s largest brands across business verticals such as technology, telecom, gaming, media, retail, CPG, and automotive, to name a few. The company claims to have consistently delivered revenue growth of 20-30%, reflective of its solid business model that leverages digital-infused solutions with an insights-driven approach to drive impeccable customer experiences.

