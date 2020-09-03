CSK ropes in Levista Coffee as official coffee partner for this IPL season

The special CSK package and Levista Special CSK combo packs will be available from September 10.

IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has roped in Levista Instant Coffee as the official licenced coffee partner for Dream11 IPL 2020. Through the association, the brand will launch a special season/ limited edition package in its instant coffee range as well as other collector’s worth combo packs, including special MS Dhoni pack.

The special CSK package and Levista Special CSK combo packs will be available from September 10 in over 34,000 general trade stores in India as well as in modern retail formats through Reliance Retail, More Supermarkets, SPAR, Metro Cash & Carry, among others.

Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said: “CSK are happy to welcome Levista on board as official licenced coffee partner. Coffee and cricket conversations go hand in hand, and this IPL season Levista promises to enhance this experience for cricket fans with a special edition across their range of products.”

The range will also retail online at Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart, and Udaan. Fans will also have the opportunity to place direct orders through Levista Coffee’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages. The brand will formulate daily game highlights, fun trivia, and contests.

S Shriram, VP, Levista Coffee, said, “Brand Levista is honoured to be part of this association, which will also aid in relief fund contributions to the PM CARES Fund programme through the sale of CSK combo packs. We look forward to driving support for team CSK with each cup of coffee and look forward to a successful ‘CUP’ winning for the team at Dream11 IPL 2020.”

