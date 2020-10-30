CSK emerges as the force behind IPL 2020’s social media buzz: Wavemaker IPL Mesh report

Last year, a total of 37 million mentions were registered around IPL across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, blogs, online forums and digital news websites.

The 13th edition of the T20 cricket tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) has already registered 38 million conversations across several social media platforms, according to a report published by media agency Wavemaker, a part of WPP-owned GroupM. The study has been conducted by Wavemaker’s marketing command centre, Mesh. Created after tracking online conversations between September 19 and October 24, the report estimates the social media conversation to cross 60 million by the end of the IPL 13. Last year, a total of 37 million mentions were registered around IPL across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, blogs, online forums and digital news websites.

Interestingly, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the 2018 winner, emerged as the driving force behind this year’s IPL social media popularity. Further, the opening match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and CSK garnered highest social media buzz with a million social media conversations. However, while CSK drove the social media buzz amongst the franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli led the Player Index Leader Board with 100 as a score followed by MS Dhoni with 90 score.

While, the social media buzz was at all time high in the first week of IPL, the buzz slowly declined in the next weeks and is now reaching the fatigue phase, mirroring the television ratings (TVR) trend. According to the report, the fourth week of IPL recorded a 64% drop in social media buzz to 614 thousand conversations as opposed to 1.7 million conversations registered in the first week of IPL. However, the report predicts that the next two weeks will record a huge surge.

With Online fantasy sports company Dream11 as the title sponsor for this year’s IPL, online fantasy sports platform’s saw a huge rise in engagement. As per the report, websites such as Dream11, Sportskeeda, My11Circle, MPL and Paytm First Games registered over 90 million web traffic in September. Title Sponsor Dream11 emerged as the most loved ad played during the IPL 2020 followed by mobile phone manufacturer Oppo. Interestingly, four out of top 10 ads are of digital brands.

Read Also: YouTube today is the #1 platform for accessing videos in Indian regional languages: Sanjay Gupta

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook