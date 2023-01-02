Column #1: How to win in 2023

By Moneka Khurana, Country head & board member, MMA India

In the last two years, media and advertising have evolved strategically, and the era of modern marketing is here to stay. Modern marketing will be more diverse, inclusive and connected to real customer needs in the New Year. There is a desire to make advertising more human, and the below trends will gain momentum.

Potential of the metaverse to transform marketing

The metaverse offers huge marketing opportunities for both, large and small businesses. Since the metaverse allows customers to play games, create their own avatar, watch movies and do a plethora of other things, marketers instead of reaching out to the consumer, can pull the latter towards their business through digital preferences. In the coming year, metaverse marketing will play a major role in shaping a firms’ success.

Data-driven marketing

Data-driven marketing is another key trend that more businesses will rely on for effective communication of their key messages. It will continue to enable marketers to build their strategies on the analysis of big data. Marketing teams collect data through various apps or websites to get a clear understanding about the kind of messaging driving sales. Data will continue to offer insights into a customer’s experience, preferences and broader trends. Given the integration of online channels in consumers’ lives, a strong data architecture that is built on the pillars of aggregation, accessibility and usage, measurement and governance can be the distinguishing factor between winning organisations in the market and those that continue to lag behind. We have miles to go when it comes to utilising data for personalised experiences, developing new product lines, increasing wallet shares and staying ahead of others.

Customer experience

Marketing will now need a transformation in terms of capabilities and approach, with a greater accent on customer experience. Consumers are seeking personalisation and convenience like never before, and organisations are compelled to reinvent customer value and firm value.

