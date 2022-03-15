Crysta IVF renews its association with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The company aims to make fertility treatments accessible and affordable

Indian network of fertility chains Crysta IVF has announced that actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will continue to be the face of the company as their brand ambassador for the second year in a row. As per the company, Crysta IVF’s renewed association with Kareena will rebuild the trust factor amongst the intending couples across the country.

Crysta IVF sees women as the pillars of their families as well as the society at large, Dheeraj Jain, founder, Crysta IVF, said. “There is nothing that gives us greater fulfillment than a successful outcome and the happiness that parenthood gives to couples. Khan is an epitome of an accomplished, independent woman who has successfully managed her motherhood and professional journey. She is the perfect role model for all women at large. With the mass appeal that Kareena has, we are confident that the extended association will motivate couples from all sections of society to recognise their problem and consider IVF as a solution,” Jain added further on the association.

“I am being associated with Crysta IVF again after their last 12 months performance and consistent push to break the taboo. Being a mother, I understand what importance motherhood holds for a woman. Thus, I advocate the vision with which Crysta IVF is working towards providing fertility services to couples in every part of the country,” Khan stated.

Crysta IVF was co-founded by Harshita Jain and Dheeraj Jain in 2018 together with healthcare institutional investors and is an Indian network of fertility chains that provide treatments to help couples start their families. It is a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech, a US-based diagnostics and precision medicine company that provides routine health check-ups, cancer genetic diagnostics, and testing for rare diseases.

