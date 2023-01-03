Crosshairs Communication awarded influencer marketing mandate for Seaform

Crosshairs Communication has bagged the influencer marketing mandate for kitchen and wardrobe solutions company, Seaform Kitchens and Wardrobe. As part of the mandate, the company will be responsible for increasing brand awareness and media visibility for Seaform, it claimed.

We are working with a company that will help to recognise a more comfortable and secure society by providing comfortable living space, Stuti Jalan, founder and managing director, Crosshairs Communication, said. “We have expertise in addressing the communication goals and image-building expectations of the brand. We believe in innovation and ideation with the inspired punch,” she added.

Seaform had recently expanded into other markets like Japan, Asia, Israel and Australia, Europe, and hence claims to establish the brand as one of the top global players in the luxury interiors sector.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook