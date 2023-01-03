scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Crosshairs Communication awarded influencer marketing mandate for Seaform

As part of the mandate, the company will be responsible for increasing brand awareness and media visibility for Seaform

Written by Harshika TripathiBrandWagon Online
Crosshairs Communication awarded influencer marketing mandate for Seaform
We have expertise in addressing the communication goals and image-building expectations of the brand, Crosshairs Communication said

Crosshairs Communication has bagged the influencer marketing mandate for kitchen and wardrobe solutions company, Seaform Kitchens and Wardrobe. As part of the mandate, the company will be responsible for increasing brand awareness and media visibility for Seaform, it claimed.

We are working with a company that will help to recognise a more comfortable and secure society by providing comfortable living space, Stuti Jalan, founder and managing director, Crosshairs Communication, said. “We have expertise in addressing the communication goals and image-building expectations of the brand. We believe in innovation and ideation with the inspired punch,” she added.

Seaform had recently expanded into other markets like Japan, Asia, Israel and Australia, Europe, and hence claims to establish the brand as one of the top global players in the luxury interiors sector.  

Also Read
Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 12:09:26 pm