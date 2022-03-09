Cropin strengthens leadership team; announces three new executive appointments

The company has appointed Mohit Pande as chief business officer, Vijay Nelson as chief product office and Sujit Janardanan as chief marketing officer

Cropin strengthens its leadership team for the company’s continued growth and execution of its strategic priorities with three leadership appointments. Mohit Pande joins Cropin as chief business officer, Vijay Nelson as chief product officer, and Sujit Janardanan as chief marketing officer.

Cropin is gearing up for the next phase of growth and international expansion, Krishna Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Cropin said “There has been significant traction for our solutions in the past few years. We strongly believe that this is the right time for us to embark on a new journey to scale our ‘built in India’ Intelligent Ag Cloud platform across global markets. The new appointments will be invaluable additions to our senior management team on this journey,” he added.

In his new role as chief business officer, Mohit Pande will be responsible for accelerating Cropin’s business operations across global markets. With 25 years of experience in driving business operations for technology companies such as Google and Microsoft, Mohit Pande was most recently co-founder of Linear Squared (now acquired by Algonomy) and previously country manager, India for Google Cloud. He will work with Krishna Kumar, CEO, Cropin and Kunal Prasad, COO, Cropin to spearhead the company’s aggressive business growth globally.

As chief marketing officer, Sujit Janardanan will focus on enhancing Cropin’s brand positioning as one of the deep tech company in the agtech space and spearhead market penetration across growth regions. He will also focus on rebuilding and growing the company’s marketing organisation. With over two decades of experience in driving global and regional marketing, Janardanan has worked for various companies such as Google, AWS, NTT (Netmagic) and McAfee among many others. Prior to joining Cropin, he was head of marketing, India for Google Cloud.

As chief product officer, Vijay Nelson will lead product development and platform innovations at Cropin. He will focus on streamlining existing product offerings and build the next generation of ag-intelligence solutions, tailored for different customer segments. He will also help the company to strengthen its deep tech product suite and accelerate the convergence of AI, ML, data science, satellite imagery, and remote sensing to reimagine a truly futuristic tech-enabled agri ecosystem worldwide.

After building a successful business model and spearheading an all-new ‘Ag-intelligence’ movement for ecosystem players worldwide for over a decade, Cropin is accelerating its journey of building a deep tech organization that is focused on solving some of the toughest challenges and biggest opportunities faced by the agri-ecosystem. The restructuring exercise encompasses redefining the organizational culture, strengthening values, and introducing a host of people-friendly initiatives as the company is expanding its operations across global markets.

