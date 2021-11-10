Crompton unveils new film as an extension of its ‘Mood Jaisa, Lighting Vaisa’ campaign

The film brings to life how the brand shared the gift of light with young budding kids and the elderly thereby lighting up their aspirations and dreams.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., has launched a film as an extension of its ‘Mood Jaisa, Lighting Vaisa’ campaign that aims to lift the moods of many with its range of ceiling lights. The film brings to life how the brand shared the gift of light with young budding kids and the elderly thereby lighting up their aspirations and dreams.

The film conceptualised by Schbang strings together three storylines ranging from a school, to an old aged home and an orphanage. As per the company, this is based on the insight that all of us have unavoidable moments in our daily life which bring us down, and a little uplift in mood in such moments can make the simple tasks enjoyable.

“Crompton consistently strives to make the lives of people comfortable and convenient through thought-provoking innovation that can create a better-quality living environment. We realised most of the times people can’t cope with their daily tasks and routine activities due to their moods. Our latest initiative captures the very essence of this thought and is a true reflection of what the brand stands for – a purpose-driven one that prioritises the consumer at heart. Through this initiative we aim to uplift their moods by brightening up their lives both literally and metaphorically,” Mathew Job, CEO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said.

At Crompton, we constantly innovate to meet evolving consumer needs while also supporting communities we live and operate in / our intent has always been to be at the forefront of purpose-led solutions bringing in innovations that cater to the different sections of the society, Pragya Bijalwan, CMO – Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said. “By extending our ceiling lights campaign narrative, we wanted to communicate in a more meaningful way how lighting can lift up anyone’s mood and especially do so for people who are unable to experience it. Just like it has been depicted in the film, life is full of trials and triumphs and we’re extremely happy to be able to contribute in our own way by lighting up places with Crompton Lights that in turn light up the many moods of individuals. We wanted to be able to capture the emotions of real people from different walks of lives and shine the spotlight on the little moments that they truly treasure,” Bijalwan stated further.

“It’s always special partnering with clients with a big heart, who look to positively impact lives by doing good. Through this Diwali campaign we did exactly that with Crompton and it’s always heartening to see how a simple idea can manifest into a social good campaign. From identifying the NGOs, to producing and promoting the film, it’s been a fulfilling journey for the entire team involved at Schbang,” Akshay Gurnani, CEO, Schbang, stated.

