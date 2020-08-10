Crompton underlines the importance of silence in new ad for SilentPro fans

The company aims to promote the campaign through television as well as other digital media platforms

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has rolled out its new multimedia campaign called ‘Silence Bhi aur Energy Savings Bhi’ for the newly launched range of SilentPro ceiling fans. Conceptualised by BBDO India, the campaign showcases a playful interaction between a husband and wife, thereby bringing out a humorous yet insightful take on silence.

“The world we live in has become increasingly noisy today, constantly bombarded by sounds. Having a bit of silence to ourselves has become a luxury that we hope to achieve some times. Bringing this to light, Crompton has launched its latest multimedia campaign – “Silence Bhi aur Energy Savings Bhi” for its new innovative SilentPro fans taking into consideration the underlying importance of those moments of silence that is needed in our daily lives,” the company said in an official statement.

According to Rohit Malkani, vice president, marketing, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Crompton has consistently innovated to provide meaningful solutions that ease the consumers’ life. “We understand that the fan is one of the most essential/fundamental necessities at home. At the same time, energy efficiency is also one of the driving factors in trying to save costs as well as doing our bit in contributing to the environment. Hence, keeping in mind how everyone needs a little bit of peace and quiet today more than ever before, we hope that the campaign addresses the same and our product helps in bringing comfort, long term benefit in energy savings as well as (mental) peace to the people,” he added.

As for Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer, BBDO Mumbai, innovations such as Crompton SilentPro make communication a lot easier. “We really just highlighted the reactions that we all had. Because just like the husband in the film, we too felt, ‘Sab fans awaaz karte hain’ (all fans make noise). And that made room for interesting banter between our couple. This film adds to the world of the Crompton couple that we have so far lived with featuring the various offerings and innovations from Crompton – from fans and lights to coolers and home appliances,” he stated.

Read Also: PhonePe’s new campaign salutes the indomitable spirit of India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook