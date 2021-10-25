Crompton rolls out ‘Mood Jaisa, Lighting Vaisa’ campaign

The campaign will be launched on television and will further be amplified through various other mediums

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd has launched a new multimedia campaign for its latest range of Star Lord 3-in-1 Ceiling Lights. The campaign titled ‘Mood Jaisa, Lighting Vaisa’ will be launched on television and will further be amplified through various other mediums. For an engaging narrative, Crompton has introduced a fictional character, Jagmag, portrayed as genie of the brand. “Jagmag will be granting the wishes of many home-owners to meet their everyday lighting needs / wishes based on the wide-array of activities they have planned through the day,” Pragya Bijalwan, chief marketing officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said.

“We wanted to find an interesting and engaging manner to build the story of our new product and this film does just that with a fresh twist to our usual style of communication. The narrative very interestingly communicates Crompton’s new-age innovation that can magically transform not just one’s home, but also one’s mood in a creative and playful manner. We are indeed confident that this new creative twist will further enhance our connect with consumers,” Bijalwan added.

The TVC has been conceptualised by BBDO. In the campaign, a young couple is seen wishing for a change of mood when they are working from home. Later, Jagmag transforms their home space with Crompton’s Star Lord Ceiling Lights. Moreover, the magical genie changes the room’s lighting according to the couple’s moods from a workout gym vibe to a romantic movie night setup.

For Hemant Shringy, CCO, BBDO India (Mumbai), Crompton has been leading innovations in the world of lights, fans and appliances. Everyday innovations like Crompton’s Star Lord can have a magical impact in daily lives, Shringy stated.

