Crompton rolls out its very first TVC for its range of Ameo Neo Mixer Grinders

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. has unveiled its very first TVC for its range of Ameo Neo Mixer Grinders. Conceptualised by BBDO, the 360-degree campaign has been launched on TV and will further be amplified through various other mediums of the media.

“Our very first Ameo Neo Mixer Grinder campaign unveils the ‘The Secret of Fine Taste’ for all food enthusiasts and home chefs alike. Our goal at Crompton has always been to curate innovations that bridge the gap between consumer insight and convenient consumer experiences. With the latest TVC, we have aimed to package our communication through visual and artful humour to help our consumers relate to their kitchen cooking woes and plug in the transformation that the new-age MaxiGrind Technology can bring into our kitchens to help us cook food, in a more efficient and fun way,” Pragya Bijalwan, CMO, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said on the launch of the new campaign.

Capturing the nuances of everyday cooking, the newly launched TVC demonstrates the approach of two characters – the Crompton man and the regular man that represent the very notion of eat to live and live to eat good food. In a split screen, the film shows a humorous cook-off where both of them are grinding various spices and ingredients into their mixer grinders. On one hand, the Crompton man is enjoying his meticulous cooking with the Crompton mixer grinder that focuses on creating the perfect blend of the finest spices and the smoothest purees resulting in a tasty dish and a happy cook. On the other hand, the regular man, bound by a gloomy ambience and a sour mood fails to deliver a flavorful outcome leaving behind a trail of grainy textures, a messy kitchen and a dreadful taste.

“When you’re passionate about something, it shows. Like you can see the man on the right in the film is passionate about food and it shows from the precise measurement of the ingredients he picks to the products he chooses. And similarly, you can see Crompton’s passion for innovation with every new product they launch. And for a nation of foodies and the land of masalas, it’s perfect product to experience the finer taste,” Hemant Shringy, chief creative officer, BBDO Mumbai stated.

