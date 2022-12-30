Croma unveiled as exclusive official electronics partner for Sunburn festival

Electronics retailer Croma has partnered with music festival Sunburn as the exclusive official electronics partner which is held from 28 to 30 December 2022 in Goa. According to the company, the intent behind this partnership is to be seen as a preferred and trusted electronics brand amongst gen-X, gen-Y and gen-Z.

Sunburn will bring Indian and International artists to the Indian consumers, Shibasahish Roy, chief business officer (e-commerce and marketing), Croma, Infiniti Retail Ltd, said. “Music, in its various forms, is a universal passion and through these partnerships, we reaffirm our commitment and help our consumers enjoy their passions,” he added.

Being the official electronics partner for the festival, Croma will bring its resources on gadgets to the festival venue. To further create awareness of sustainability and e-waste disposal, Croma has curated a thought-provoking installation made up of e-waste and green gardening materials. The thought is to show the balance of technology and nature, basically keeping the two in harmony and moving towards sustainability.

Moreover, Croma has commissioned a boombox that will keep the crowds rocking and reflect Sunburn’s dynamic culture while transforming the venue and creating an extraordinary experience for music lovers. There is also a photo booth for the after-party. The company claimed that the festival-goers can participate in the Croma play area, and ball pool to win prizes such as free TV, fridge, microwave, or party speakers, among others. Additionally, Croma has also kept gift vouchers and sunburn-protective kits as giveaways, it further claimed.

