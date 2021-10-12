Croma rolls out new festive season campaign ‘Things Happen @ Croma’

The campaign will be run across television and online platforms.

Croma has rolled out its latest campaign highlighting how consumer preferences are evolving rapidly across India due to customers making more informed choices as well experiencing significant lifestyle shifts in the last 24 months. Croma’s festive advertising campaign, ‘Things Happen @ Croma’, attempts to capture these stories using quirky characters and humorous in-store situations. These short commercials not only highlight Croma’s key brand propositions – helping customers choose the right product for their needs; its extensive range of products and accessories in-store and online; as well as its lifetime service assurance, but also showcases new and emerging consumers like Gamer Girls and Influencer Moms. The campaign will be run across television and online platforms.

“For the past 15 years, Croma has helped customers make the best choices to meet their needs. The last 18 months have brought many lifestyle changes, which has triggered the need for the customers to look for greater convenience and productivity by upgrading devices or acquiring new ones. Our new campaign highlights Croma’s understanding of the customer, as we have a ringside view of these lifestyle changes and continue to help customers make the right choices, be it in gadgets, appliances or accessories,” Shibashish Roy, chief business officer, e-commerce and marketing, Croma, said.

Conceptualised and executed by Native Films, ‘Things Happen @ Croma’ campaign kicks-off with a TVC that focuses on the smartphone category, which continues to be among the top two selling categories during the festive season, alongside TVs. It weaves the story of a ‘no-nonsense’ daughter who is out to get the perfect smartphone for her influencer mother, so that she can create content worth ‘shares, likes and comments’ on her profile. It uses this youngster’s dilemma to showcases Croma staff’s expertise in making the right recommendation from among the wide range of smartphones available at Croma stores. In a series of commercials, the campaign further focuses on gaming laptops, smart televisions and other smart appliances. “Croma gave us a simple brief to devise a campaign around evolving consumer sentiments. We took instances of key lifestyle changes and decided to use interesting characters that reflect some facets of the emerging Indian consumer, leaving a very authentic and relatable impression in the minds of the consumers about the brand,” Prithvi Raj Luthra, founder, Native Films, highlighted.

