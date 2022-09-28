Croma launches ‘Festival of Dreams’ campaign

Omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, Croma has rolled out a new campaign this season. As per the company, ‘Festival of Dreams’ series consist of three Navratri digital films. The campaign will be launched on the digital platforms at the onset, followed by a strategic media plan for digital, outdoor and print, to get the desired impact.

Croma is extremely upbeat about the festive season and expect strong double-digit growth in line with the recent trend in the rest of the country, Avijit Mitra, MD and CEO, Croma-Infiniti Retail Ltd, said. “Clearly, our customers are upgrading to better gadgets in all our stores across the country. We have curated exceptional offers and exciting gadgets, and we will try our utmost to deliver a delightful experience to our customers in the festive sale,” he added.

Croma has conceptualised and produced a series of three digital films that highlights the reaction of people to the Dandiya tickets being sold out, followed by happy faces with Croma store offering them tickets to the top pandals. The digital video campaign (DVCs) captures situations where salons are fully booked and Croma comes to their rescue or receives their complimentary Garba Night passes. The film also highlights Croma’s key brand proposition of helping customers choose the right product for their needs and aspirations on the occasion with worry-free post-purchase experience and lifetime service assurance.

