Criteo unveils new branding as it gears up for the future of advertising

The rebrand marks Criteo’s commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation, and choice

Global technology company Criteo on Thursday unveiled its new branding, including a new logo, visual identity, and brand positioning, “The Future is Wide Open.” The rebrand marks Criteo’s commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation, and choice. It also speaks to the vast opportunity Criteo can capitalize on as it prepares for the future of advertising without cookies.

“The time is right for a new brand identity and rally cry, as we use our massive strength in data and technology to re-establish Criteo’s leadership within the advertising industry and set an optimistic tone for the future of the open internet, for everyone,” Megan Clarken, chief executive officer at Criteo, said.

The new logo brings the two dots previously connected at the top right of the logo to the center of the new logo to better represent consumers and its customers, who are the centerpiece of the company’s product strategy to offer a commerce media platform. The two dots now include open space, nodding to both discovery and openness as the company invites its audience in and balances a strong legacy, visualised with a bolder font, with modern capabilities.

“When we say, ‘The Future is Wide Open,’ we’re talking about the tremendous possibilities Criteo’s unique dataset presents for improving every consumer experience on the open internet,” Todd Parsons, chief product officer at Criteo stated. “Cookies might be going away, but we view it as an opportunity to evolve our product strategy to deliver greater benefits than ever to consumers and our customers.”

“Here in Asia Pacific, Criteo’s rebrand similarly signifies a new era of opportunity for us. As home to over 4.3 billion people, and 65% of the region’s GDP expected to be digitized, with spending predicted to reach US$1.2 trillion by 2022, the future is indeed wide open, in terms of the possibilities for businesses here today,” Kenneth Pao, executive managing director, Asia Pacific, Criteo, said.

Read Also: Toaster teams up with Google search to release an ad campaign to raise public awareness around vaccine hesitation

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook