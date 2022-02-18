Criteo names Brian Gleason as chief revenue officer

Gleason will lead Criteo’s global commercial organisation

Global technology company Criteo has roped in Brian Gleason as chief revenue officer to lead its global commercial organisation. The appointment is effective from April 1. In this role, he will lead a global team of over 1,500 associates focused on helping clients drive outcomes on the open internet through Criteo’s commerce media platform solutions.



For Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo, Gleason joins the organisation at a pivotal moment. “He’ll lead a transformed business that is leaning into a significant and growing opportunity that exists for media owners and brands on the open internet. Brian’s unmatched success helping clients win in Commerce Media coupled with his values that closely align to Criteo’s make him ideal for this role,” Clarken said.



Gleason will join the company from media investment agency GroupM, a WPP subsidiary, where he serves as global chief commercial officer. Prior to his current role at GroupM, Gleason served as CEO of Xaxis, one of the world’s largest programmatic audience platforms, and in roles at various advertising and technology companies that enjoyed significant growth under his leadership.



“Criteo has grabbed the attention of the market by carving out a unique and compelling position within our industry. I’m excited to help our clients and our company realize the full potential of the Commerce Media opportunity we’re all staring at across the open internet,” Gleason said.

