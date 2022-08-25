Criteo launches video advertising solution with full-funnel performance capabilities

Criteo has launched video advertising solution in India to help achieve measurable outcomes by superior capabilities with unique audiences, robust access and scale with over 600 premium online video publishers, full-funnel management, and full-service support.

“Video has been considered as an awareness solution in the past; however, Criteo offers combined video advertising with performance capabilities, covering multiple touchpoints and leveraging audience-first ad solutions like in-stream and out-stream video, mobile app, web traffic, consideration, and retargeting. We look forward to further expanding and enriching our video capabilities in the future,” Taranjeet Singh, managing director, SEA and India, Criteo, said on the launch of the Criteo Video advertising solution,

The highlights of Criteo’s video advertising solution include unique audiences and targeting, robust access and scale, self-service control, full-funnel management and full-service support.

Criteo’s Video advertising solution inspires brand awareness to purchases with relevant and engaging video ad format including Over-the-Top (OTT ), powered by Criteo Shopper Graph and Criteo’s core technology, Criteo AI Engine. Marketers can choose between ‘Commerce Audience’ which is set manually, or ‘Similar Audience’ which is automated by Criteo AI Engine. Criteo AI Engine then optimises the ad campaign into in-stream video, out-stream video, and vertical video, to deliver impactful video campaigns to the right audience. By combining Criteo’s video and performance solutions, it builds awareness and drives traffic through the branded display to relevant shoppers, allowing marketers to engage with users from their initial video exposure all the way to click and conversion using Criteo’s identity and buying path data.

Criteo’s recent Shopper Story report also revealed that many Indian consumers own and actively use at least two internet-enabled devices every week including cable or satellite TV subscription (40%), OTT media (39%) and Connected TV Device (30%). The rise of the internet of things (IoT) provides more touchpoints to connect and engage with users, shifting them to take a hybrid path to purchase.

With Criteo’s commerce data, technology, and scale, marketers will now be able to reach customers with a video ad regardless of their video habits with access to leading publishers across all devices, channels, and formats. Combining Criteo’s commerce data and audience-first solutions in India will support marketers to leverage video advertising to drive impactful business outcomes across the full-funnel shopping journey.

