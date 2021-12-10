Criteo enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IPONWEB

The acquisition is valued at $380 million and is financed through cash and treasury shares

The global technology company Criteo has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire IPONWEB, a market-leading AdTech company, for $380 million in a combination of cash and CRTO treasury shares. With this acquisition, Criteo aims to accelerate its strategic plans to shape the future of commerce media and deliver the best commerce audiences at scale to both marketers and media owners across the open internet.

Joining forces with IPONWEB turbocharges the execution of Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform strategy, Megan Clarken, chief executive officer, Criteo, said. “This is a defining moment in Criteo’s transformation to drive sustainable growth and revenue diversification, creating value for all stakeholders from day one. Criteo’s customers would benefit from enhanced full-funnel capabilities with even more flexible self-service tools, while continuing to leverage Criteo’s unique commerce data for targeting, measurement and superior outcomes,” she added.

With this planned acquisition, Criteo accelerates its commerce media platform vision and offers better control to its enterprise marketers – and their agency partners – by leveraging IPONWEB’s DSP and SSP solutions. The acquisition also expands media owner monetisation opportunities and provides critical services for first-party data management across the ecosystem. Together with IPONWEB, Criteo will distinguish itself as the commerce media partner of choice on the open internet for the post-third-party cookie and identifier world.

For Boris Mouzykantskii, IPONWEB’s founder, chief executive officer and chief scientist, Criteo’s proven excellence in AI and unparalleled focus on performance at scale have long been highly respected in the industry. “We look forward to joining Criteo and together seize the vast opportunities in our fast-changing ecosystem, bringing enhanced value for our customers, employees and partners,” he highlighted.

Together with IPONWEB’s large media trading marketplace, Demand-Side Platform and Supply-Side Platform, Criteo would be able to bring media owners much larger scale of media spend and first-party data access, a critical component of its product strategy. Accessing more first-party data from media owners and being able to marry their first-party data assets with that of marketers allows superior activation, interoperability, and measurement of first-party data within Criteo’s commerce ecosystem – making Criteo’s commerce audiences more universally accessible to a broader range of media buyers. This would allow Criteo to drive the best performing Commerce Audiences at scale without any third-party identifiers – whether cookies or IDFA.

