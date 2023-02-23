Cricketer Deepak Chahar and wife Jaya enters fantasy gaming sector; roll out new venture called Trade Fantasy Game

The Indian fantasy sports industry has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. The fantasy sport industry was valued at Rs 34,000 crore in 2022 with an user base of about 13 crore, as per a recent report titled, ‘Fantasy Sports:Creating a virtuous cycle of sports development’ by audit firm, Deloitte. Cashing in on to this growth, cricketer Deepak Chahar has launched its own fantasy game platform, TFG (Trade Fantasy Game). Chahar’s wife Jaya Chahar will serve as the CEO of JCDC Sports Pvt Ltd., parent company of TFG. “We aim to reach one million users by FY24 and introduce two new marketing campaigns over the next two quarters to increase reach and engagement leading to larger user acquisitions,”Jaya Chahar told BrandWagon Online.

The company is currently bootstrapped with the cricketer claiming to have invested more than 10 crore on the fantasy platform.

Additionally, it plans to add other sports like kabaddi, football, badminton in the future. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, who will also play the role of the brand ambassador, added he will look to connect and engage with his fan base of over five million users across platforms.

As for the format, the duo claimed users will not only be rewarded on the basis of their skills but also on the basis of loyalty and their frequent participation. “Both player performance and user participation will play a significant role in increasing the user’s digital collectibles. The game will engage users with features like wildcards, fantasy clashes, trading of cards, venue statistics, and others, which will enrich their journey on the platform towards absolute rewards and ownership of player cards with a long-term vision to be the most engaging and entertaining platform for all sports viewers in India”, added D Chahar.

The company which rolled out its services today claim to be aiming at about four lakh downloads post the launch today. Of the total fund infused, which the duo refused to divulge, 20% of the marketing budget is being invested on influencer marketing. It further plans to rope in influencers, content creators, vloggers and cricketers for advertising and marketing.

