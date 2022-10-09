Cricketer Anil Kumble backs Onsurity as strategic advisor

Onsurity has announced cricketer Anil Kumble as the company’s strategic advisor and investor. With the collaboration, Kumble aims to raise awareness about the importance of healthcare and well-being among employees and their families.

Gig workers or off-role employees in the sports, manufacturing, services or technology sectors deserve a professional approach to secure their health and wellness needs, Kumble said. “I have personally witnessed and led fundraisers for this vulnerable workforce, who are usually not full-time employees in the ecosystem. Through this collaboration, I am looking forward to raising awareness about the importance of healthcare and wellbeing among employees and their families, which I feel can solve healthcare issues of India’s missing middle,” he added.

According to the company, Onsurity’s partnership with Kumble comes nearly two and a half years after the pandemic first broke out, and has accelerated the realisation of the importance of adequate health and wellness cover for workers of India’s start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), for talent retention, employee social security and their secured career growth.

Kumble’s way of thinking and his problem-solving approach truly aligns with the company’s differentiated model of providing affordable healthcare, wellness, and social security solutions to the masses, Yogesh Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Onsurity, stated. “His association would help us move closer to our vision of providing digitally enabled healthcare benefits for 300 million workforces employed with the emerging businesses of India,” he highlighted.

