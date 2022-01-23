Cric Tracker secures audio and video streaming rights for Legends League Cricket

The video streaming rights are covering all the markets other than India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Legends League Cricket (LLC) has inked a new partnership Cric Tracker which has won audio rights and video streaming rights to broadcast all its matches. While audio rights are for audience across the world including India, video streaming rights are covering all the markets other than India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Sony Pictures Network India has the video rights for the league in India, Supreme TV has rights in Sri Lanka and GEO Sports and B Sports have video rights in Pakistan.

“The players who are associated with the league are all cricketing gods in their respective nations. We will not only be able to leverage this partnership for our platform, but also help our existing fans relive the moments of past years. I thank LLC team for joining hands and hope this relationship will be fruitful to both of us,” Syed Sujjad Pasha, CEO, Cric Tracker, said.

The league representing India, Asia and rest of the World, is presently going on in the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman. It claims to have a potential reach of over 500 million cricket fanatics across the globe, through television broadcast and livestreaming of the matches.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan joined Legends League Cricket as its ambassador and will be promoting the league. The league also roped in Ravi Shastri, former India head coach, as its commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect.

“We are happy to announce this partnership with Cric Tracker. The platform has grown in leaps and bounds in the recent years and has a strong followership of cricket fans. We are happy to leverage the platform for Legends Cricket League,” Raman Raheja, CEO, Legends League Cricket, said.

