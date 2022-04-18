Credenc.com unveils its new campaign with Lucknow Super Giants

Education lending fintech platform Credenc.com has launched an ad campaign with the punchline ’Potential Hai Toh Possible Hai’. A part of the platform’s collaboration with Lucknow Super Giants, the campaign aims to highlight the platform’s brand promise of believing in each individual’s potential and encouraging them to fulfil their aspirations. The ad campaign went live on April 16, 2022, during the IPL commercial breaks on Disney+Hotstar, and social media. It features the franchise’ players such as KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock and Manish Pandey.

For Mayank Batheja, co-founder, Credenc.com, believing in students’ potential has been at the heart of the brand’s core offering, which the platform has tried to reflect through the ad film. “The punchline ‘potential hai toh possible hai’ highlights Credenc.com’s brand promise of ensuring aspirants with potential will not be starved for funds for their higher education goals. The campaign is an organic extension to our brand strategy, which is centred around basing their loan decision on student’s potential and not their parental income,” he added.

In the ad film, the players are seen discussing the importance of identifying one’s potential to grow by drawing a parallel between how the franchise based the decision of picking players for their team based on the player’s potential, Credenc.com also basis its decision to offer education loans to students based on their merit and potential.

“The film is an expression of situations that many of us may have faced in our lives, when someone gave us a chance by simply believing in our potential, that’s it, and nothing else. This campaign gave us the opportunity to reinforce in our customers the belief that they can depend on themselves because ‘potential hai toh possible hai’,” Avinash Kumar, co-founder, Credenc.com, stated.

Read Also: Rakul Preet Singh invests in D2C brand Wellbeing Nutrition

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook