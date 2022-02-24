Credenc announces Mayanka Uppal as its new CMO

She will directly work with the platform founders Mayank Batheja and Avinash Kumar

Mayanka Uppal has been appointed as the chief marketing officer (CMO) for digital education loan platform, Credenc. She will directly work with the platform founders Mayank Batheja and Avinash Kumar. As per the company, Uppal brings to the table the rationale of a data-driven marketeer, together with the objectivity of a creative strategist.

“I have joined Credenc at a time when the student education loans in India is ripe for disruption. I made some unconventional education choices that have stood me in good stead in my career, so the potential to facilitate the same for talented students across streams is very exciting to me. Just the premise of potential-based loans in itself is a powerful proposition and I can’t wait to dive right into consumer understanding and getting our message out,” Uppal said on her new role.

“Uppal brings her track record and expertise in creative brand strategy to the table, and she will devise and initiate a strong business strategy for us. Her insight into consumer-centric brand building and effective brand development initiatives will drive us forward in our vision of making Credenc a student-first brand in the coming years. Mayanka’s ability to drive key business and brand objectives will be an additional asset to Credenc’s overall growth as a company,” Mayank Batheja, co-founder, Credenc, said.

Prior to her appointment at Credenc, Uppal oversaw marketing and brand positioning role at Omaxe Ltd. and managed NooNoo.in, her own menswear brand, where she led design, brand, consumer research and customer experience.

Credenc, a Capital India company, provides a platform for higher education financing for meritorious students by underwriting their employability. Credenc aims to disrupt the domestic higher education market using its income prediction model to ensure merit-based funding for students. Headquartered in New Delhi, the start-up was founded by Avinash Kumar and Mayank Batheja in 2017.

