CredAvenue rebrands to Yubi

Debt marketplace CredAvenue has rebranded itself as Yubi. The new brand captures the company’s long-term ambition of being ubiquitous to the debt ecosystem, an invisible infrastructure layer powering credit globally and ensuring frictionless access to capital, the company said in an official statement.

Yubi represents the beginning of our global ambitions as we prepare to launch our first international office in UAE, successfully debuting in the MENA region, Gaurav Kumar, founder and CEO, Yubi, said. “Another reason for the brand identity change stems from our conversations with customers and other stakeholders on how technological integration because of data security concerns around financial information remains one of the key deterrents in the advancement of digital finance. We aim to bridge this trust deficit, and in this effort of humanising the brand, we’re confident of further building our platform, which thrives on new opportunities for people and businesses alike,” he added.

As per the company, the new brand will reflect in every customer touchpoint through an overhaul that spans its website, social media handles and existing product lines. “With two major acquisitions in the past six months, the company is growing rapidly and may even evolve beyond credit in the long term. In line with its strategic goals, the name Yubi and the refreshed brand will help the company harness the power of an iconic and global name,” it added.

As per Karanpreet Bindra, chief marketing officer, Yubi, the company aims to establish itself as an enabler institution to win the trust of the larger business community. “As we expanded our product offerings, organically and inorganically, we understood the need for a simple brand architecture that reflects our long-term vision. With Yubi, we are reiterating our brand principles of exercising the freedom to collaborate while showcasing the utmost transparency and equitability. We stand firm on our brand promise as we continue the journey of strengthening and unlocking the real power of credit in India and beyond,” Bindra stated.

Read Also: Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Webchutney wins a Gold while DDB Mudra Mumbai and BYJU’s bag Silver on day two

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook