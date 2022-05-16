CredAble appoints Gaurav Dugar as executive vice president and general counsel

CredAble has appointed Gaurav Dugar as executive vice president and general counsel. In his new role, Dugar will build, develop and lead the legal functions to enhance financial inclusion for India as a working capital platform. “We are looking forward to having Dugar as a part of the leadership team. His experience is an asset to CredAble to achieve its mid to long term goals,” Ram Kewalramani, co-founder and managing director, CredAble, said.

Prior to this appointment, Dugar was working with law firms such as Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Trilegal. He is a transactional lawyer, experienced in commercial transactions and general corporate advisory services. For Dugar, CredAble has created stakeholder partnerships that provide financing opportunities to entities who previously did not have access to any formal working capital solutions. “Our goal together continues to be to enhance financial inclusion, in line with the RBI’s objectives and policy framework,” he added.

CredAble is a working capital tech platform. As an umbrella platform of working capital solutions, CredAble caters to the working capital requirements of India Inc, which includes large, mid, emerging corporates, MSMEs and financial institutions. The platform offers supply chain funding programs across two broad categories such as post-invoice programs and pre-invoice programs. The platform claims to host over 75 corporate customers, over 1,50,000 small business borrowers and over 30 large financial institutions and banks. The company has offices in Mumbai, Haryana, and Karnataka. CredAble is the trade name for Equentia SCF Technologies Private Limited and its wholly owned subsidiary, Equentia Financial Service Private Limited, a non-deposit taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

