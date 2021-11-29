CRED rolls out latest film featuring Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi

The ad film focuses on supporting CRED’s goal of promoting financial independence and literacy.

CRED has launched an animated ad film featuring Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi to promote financial responsibility and independence. The film is created by an Indian webcomic studio Bakarmax. For Trupthi Shetty, product and growth, CRED, the company always aims at bringing something unique to its members. “With this new campaign, CRED is reinventing nostalgia by bringing something new to old with familiar personalities to encourage financial independence and literacy. We are delighted to work with team Bakarmax who came up with this concept, where we could bring in beloved characters from the 90’s to send across the messaging to our members and consumers,” she added.

In the film, Chacha Chaudhary and Suppandi are seen engaging in a fun banter about how times have changed as they discuss a myriad of topics like information overload, resort to social networking sites and poorly acknowledged unfortunate ecological changes like global warming, dying wildlife, drowning cities and more. Further, the ad film focuses on supporting CRED’s goal of promoting financial independence and literacy. The ad-film concludes by drawing attention to the exclusive rewards CRED offers to its members to follow healthy financial practices.

According to Sumit Kumar, founder, Bakarmax, the process of building a concept that would bring back nostalgia with a twist has been a great experience. “Highlighting the advancements in the financial industry through a different lens was refreshing. I hope CRED members and consumers enjoy the latest animated film,” he added.

CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals, and a fee for brands and institutions.

