Creativeland Asia launches a specialised research division, Crossbow Insights

Creativeland Asia on Wednesday announced the launch of Crossbow Insights, a research and consumer insights company from Creativeland Asia. Shalini Sinha, CEO, Consumer Intelligence and director of strategy, will spearhead the consumer insights division. The aim is to bring together creativity, technology-based deep learning and science to help re-think, re-evaluate, re-design problems and get a renewed perspective, the company said in a statement. Crossbow Insights will help brands reach deep-seated consumer truths to unlock the next level of growth.

As per the company, Crossbow Insights leans closely on this philosophy of ‘Crazy Science of Insights’ – Crazy finds its genesis in the quote shared by Einstein, “We can’t solve problems by using the same kind of thinking that created them”. Through the process, the endeavour will be to explore different dimensions of human emotions and enter the abyss of the human mind. The team will handhold the client from insight to strategy so that nothing gets lost in translation right from understanding the client problem, approaching it, collecting data, and reporting it.

Last year and this year have had a huge impact in shaping the consumer behaviour of the future, Sajan Raj Kurup, founder and chairman, Creativeland Asia, said. “This new venture will be under the leadership of Shalini Sinha, who joined our team earlier this year to strengthen consumer insights and strategic thinking at CLA. With over two decades of experience and expertise in this field, Shalini is building a handpicked team of bright researchers and strategists at Crossbow Insights. Shalini and I share a vision to bring together creativity, technology-based deep learning and consumer research to partner marketeers to connect even more strongly with the market and consumers in the new-normal world we are all stepping into,” he added.

The research division is already in the process of building agile digital capabilities that can help understand consumers more effectively and efficiently. They will be using scientific techniques like Neuro-Linguistic Programming, Psychometric methods, the Art of Storytelling to understand deep-seated human emotions.

“At Creativeland Asia, we endeavour to offer to our clients a holistic approach towards brand transformation. We want to focus on building products that will deliver meaningful solutions to brands, keeping their brand context at the heart of what we solve for. Using digital and agile techniques in a complimentary manner with Qualitative will help us uncover much deeper consumer behaviour that can help us solve client problems. With the launch of Crossbow Insights, I am certain we will further help brands identify and develop a robust brand strategy,” Sinha stated.

