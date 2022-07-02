Creative storytelling and emotional connection are the most important elements in keeping brands alive

By Gayatri Jhaveri Patel

According to research after study, we buy for emotional reasons which we get by effective storytelling. The purpose of emotional branding is to influence how consumers view your brand. The businesses that can create emotional connections with their customers will be the ones who succeed in terms of retention and loyalty. Customers that have an emotional connection to your brand are three times more likely to buy and suggest your goods or service. That emotional connection is more crucial than ever in 2022.

What is emotional branding?

Emotional branding and creative storytelling simulates a consumer’s emotions in order to build a relationship with a product or brand. Marketers do this by providing the material that appeals to the emotional state, ego, desires, and ambitions of their customers. Humans’ innate desires for love, power, emotional stability, and ego pleasure are all subconscious and may be tapped into by emotionally induced marketing. Customers’ worth rises rapidly when they are completely happy and thoroughly attached to the brand, despite their increasing relationship at each stage.

Creating the correct sort of advertising campaign is a science. It involves a thorough grasp of a brand’s target demographic and which stories and emotions are most effective in eliciting a reaction. Anger, happiness, grief, or inspiration are all possibilities. Because the brands they choose are an extension of their own personality, style, and identity, consumers want to feel emotionally attached to them. And once a strong emotional bond is developed with a brand, loyalty increases.

The emotional triggers from a good story is that cause a person to buy are defined by an emotional selling proposition. Emotion is the single factor that has the greatest impact on customer behaviour. So, rather than selling the goods directly, sell the sentiments your product gives to be effective in your marketing efforts.

Benefits of creative storytelling



Using emotion to attract, connect with, and encourage your audience to utilise your products and services is a tried and true strategy. You’re developing a relationship with your audience when you engage them, which equates to a significant rise in customer lifetime value. It also benefits your budget because you’ll be paying less while increasing client loyalty, which boosts your return on investment.

Because 90% of purchasing choices are done unconsciously, and 89 per cent of customers have no personal connection to the companies they purchase. This implies that attempting to develop an emotional connection is a great way to set your company apart from its competitors.

It’s critical to understand how your branding efforts affect individual users’ lives in order to improve the user experience. User retention and increased customer lifetime value are rewarded for businesses that use

emotional branding and advertising.

If you’re thoughtful and pay attention to your users’ reactions, choosing colours, fonts, messages, and the overall “feel” of your business don’t have to be difficult or time-consuming.

When compared to rivals that do not have an emotional component to their brand, brands with an emotional component are more likely to be seen favourably by their customers. Using emotions in your branding and marketing can help you create loyal, life-long brand ambassadors.

Perfecting your brand’s emotional selling proposition

Inspiration-Driven Branding – Inspiration-Driven Branding is powerful because it allows the audience to share their successes, objectives, abilities, and tenacity with those who promote the brand. Social Awareness – Cause marketing is a fantastic technique since it demonstrates that a company is prepared to lend a helping hand, and customers may feel like they are a part of the goodwill by connecting with the brand. Using Evolving Language – Emojis are a terrific method to interact with Millennials and Gen Z, two of the most prolific sources of consumption. Emojis may be used to provide quick and useful service, resulting in a more immediate and attractive brand.

Conclusion



You must use the power of emotions and creativity in your content marketing to get the best outcomes. Humans are motivated by their emotions. As a result, if you want your prospects to remember your brand, you need to make them feel linked to it. This is when your emotional selling proposition enters the picture. Emotional branding necessitates planning. You must have a deep knowledge of your customer personas to elicit an emotion that moves your audience.



After all, emotional branding, when done well, can take your brand narrative to the next level.

The author is founder and head of The G Story

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook