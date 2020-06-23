Cratuz launches AI-based StormyTV to enhance content

As per the company, apart from India, the target audience of the StormyTV content will also be in Central and South Asia which has a much closer affinity to the people of North East region.

New York-based start-up foundry Cratuz launched an AI-based innovative platform StormyTV in India on Tuesday. Led by Kuldeep Bhayana, StormyTV is an intelligent video platform that can manage and administer all components of content management, video distribution and OTT streaming service. By simplifying workflow logistics and driving customer loyalty with intelligent automation, StormyTV aims to increase the content value and performance. As per the company, apart from India, the target audience of the StormyTV content will also be in Central and South Asia which has a much closer affinity to the people of North East region.

As the world fights with COVID-19, Artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning technologies which enable computers to copy human intelligence and store a huge volume of data to quickly identify the pattern and insights are bound to emerge as the new big industry, Bhayana stated. “It is quite obvious that interacting with AI will soon become an everyday activity. AI can be used to tackle profoundly difficult problems and find solutions that are important to human wellbeing. AI has the potential to transform many sectors such as health care, education, media, and entertainment,” he added.

According to Raj K Pathak, head, StormyTV initiative for Cratuz, the content of the StormyTV will be curated from across India especially from remote North Eastern region- as the tribal talent has remained unsung for decades due to lack of a viable platform. “StormyTV promises handsome awards including work contracts on offer. The other shows in the pipeline are StormyTV Gamer Hunt, StormyTV Fitness Champion and StormyTV Sports Hunt,” he said.

