CP Plus India’s Aditya Khemka on life beyond work

The Job

I enjoy managing almost all aspects of the business. I like to be a part of strategy making to keep the organisation on the right growth path always. Creating a business out of an idea is what keeps me motivated. I am a hardcore products person, and like to keep myself engaged in products and technology as much as possible, thereby consistently pursuing my vision to make the society a safer place. As a team, we create, innovate and make positive changes. Change is the one thing that is constant in life, and hence, continuous improvement is imperative.

The Weekdays

I am always thinking about my work and uphold an engaged and upbeat workplace. I interact with my team daily and check in with various projects while learning new perspectives. As a team leader, I make strategies with my team that are unique and effective, and are in line with the vision of the company. A review is another core focus for me, and I like to ensure a daily, weekly and monthly review mechanism. Reviewing our goals helps us re-energise for continuous improvement, thereby taking us closer to our goals and objectives.

The Weekend

It’s a great deal of responsibility balancing business and family time. On the weekends, I like to spend time with my family. The weekend is also great to catch up with friends, and indulge in social activities. I love watching movies and playing Poker with my friends over the weekend.

The Toys

Modern technology has made our lives more convenient and efficient. There are many devices that are helpful in my day-to-day schedule. But right on top are my iPhone and MacBook Pro.

The Logos

I prefer a blend of luxury, sporty and performance. Paul & Shark and Mercedes-Benz are two brands I admire.

