Covid-19 Ads: Raising awareness continues to be a top priority for brands and agencies

Brands highlighted the need to stay safe during the lockdown

With officials across different countries stating that citizens need to learn to live with “coronavirus” for some time, brands and agencies continue to prioritise awareness campaigns to connect with consumers. Here’s how they have been communicating with the consumers over the last few days-

Heineken – Connections

Heineken along with Publicis highlighted the “everyday” problems faced by individuals as they connect with people digitally- From reconnecting video calls, poor network to roommates in the background. “It’s not the best get-together, but it’s the best way to get together,” the advertisement says as it tries to communicate the message #SocialiseResponsibly.

The National Commission of Women- The Hidden Truth

With the aim of raising awareness on the increasing cases of domestic violence in the country during lockdown, The National Commission of Women along with Wunderman Thompson released a campaign ‘The Hidden Truth.’ “For many women, home is not a safe place during lockdown,” the ad said as it conveyed the importance of looking out for them and helping them.

Hefty- Stronger Than You Think

Household products brand Hefty along with Havas released a campaign urging people to stay strong amid the uncertainties brought in by the pandemic. The film showcases frontline workers who continue standing strong to support the society. “Turns out, you’re a lot stronger than you think, and your strength is inspiring to all of us,” says the campaign.

BBDO – Be A Chicken

Contrary to the popular usage of the word ‘Be A Chicken’ commonly used to define the ones who are afraid and scared of things, the agency released a series of advertisements encouraging users to Be a Chicken to stay safe amid the lockdown. “Chicken is the new brave,” said one of the ads. “Beat the virus, Have no guts. Be a chicken. Be safe,” said another ad.

Quick Fox Design- Superhero

In order to highlight the importance of wearing masks before stepping out, Quick Fox Design launched a new campaign showcasing how one can be a superhero and protect the world amid the growing pandemic across countries. The agency showcases different superhero masks urging people to “protect the world from spreading coronavirus.”

Source: Ads of the World

