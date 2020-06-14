Covid-19 Ads: How organisations are reviving communications post lockdown

Brand communications are directed towards supporting consumers who are trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brands continue to highlight the importance of staying safe even as lockdown restrictions are easing up. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Kuwait Petroleum International- The Road Ahead

With the lockdown phasing out, Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) Italy along with Havas launched a new campaign ‘The Road Ahead’ inviting drivers to restart their journey on a road that no-one has travelled yet: a new normal that also includes dead batteries and small uncertainties.

SILSILA- Silence

As the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown worldwide has resulted in a sharp increase in domestic violence, SILSILA- a non commercial project and a free app working as a panic button, launched a new campaign that draws attention towards the rising number of violence cases. Conceptualised by Fargo Agency, the campaign aims to call everyone out to support people impacted by the deadly virus, which is “domestic violence.”

ASICS- Run To Feel

While people across countries have lived in confined spaces for quite some time due to COVID-19, ASICS has launched a new campaign Run To Feel highlighting the uplifting feeling running brings. “A run has become more than a run. It’s become a way for us to feel better, at a time when we have never been more confined due to the global pandemic,” ASICS said on Twitter.

A run has become more than a run. It’s become a way for us to feel better, at a time when we have never been more confined due to the global pandemic. Join us in spreading the uplifting feeling running brings. #RunToFeel. Discover more: https://t.co/5yNxc56dFM pic.twitter.com/bNH9rGxqAa — ASICS UK (@ASICSUK) June 9, 2020

Burger King- Lockdown Whopper

Burger King Brazil is rewarding people for staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic with the ‘Lockdown Whopper’ campaign. Conceptualised by David, the burger chain is using its mobile app’s geolocation tools to assess and reward customers who will spend more time at home.

FarEye- FarEye Smile

Logistics platform FarEye has launched a new digital campaign ‘FarEye Smile’ that recognises the efforts of delivery personnel during the COVID – 19 pandemic. The digital campaign focuses on the ‘joy’ that a delivery brings to consumers sitting at home-whether it’s an essential item such as groceries or medicines or simply something to satisfy the urge of going out.

Source: Ads of the World

