Covid-19 Ads: How messaging is evolving in the new normal

From empathy, authenticity to being relevant are some of the ways brands are communicating

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Oreo- The Playful Network

Oreo has launched a new campaign ‘The Playful Network’ which celebrates collective playfulness during lockdown. Conceptualised by Digitas, the Playful Network promises to “supercharge your connectivity” thanks to a “cutting edge connection device” – otherwise known as an OREO cookie.

Facebook- More Questions More Answers

With an aim of getting Americans to vote this year, Facebook’s new campaign has been designed to help people navigate through the election process at a time when the world has been grappling with the impacts created by coronavirus. Conceptualised by Droga5, the campaign aims to get more Americans to vote.

Lenovo- For All Of Us

Electronics brand Lenovo along with the agency network SuperHeroes rolled out a new campaign that talks about tech that allows people to perform optimally. The global campaign is aimed at establishing ‘Yoga’ the preferred choice in the premium consumer laptop category.

Ford- Let’s Face The Change

Ford’s new campaign talks about the various challenges that people face and the acceptance shown by them to keep going. The film talks about statistical insights including — ‘Only 23 out of 100 managers resign to seek for a new life”; “Only 7 out of every 100 adults have the job they dreamed of”; among others.

Skechers India- Go Like Never Before

Skechers’ “Go Like Never Before” campaign featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi emphasizes the importance of running as a sport to remain fit and encourages people to stay active in their day-to-day routine. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the campaign shines the spotlight on how fitness enthusiasts have found new ways to continue their journey even during the pandemic.

