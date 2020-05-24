Covid-19 Ads: How brands are taking the socially responsible route in their communication

Brands have stepped forward to support a larger cause amid the pandemic

At a time when being socially responsible is key to communicating with the consumers, brands have incorporated it in their campaigns to connect with consumers in a relevant manner. Here’s how brands have been communication over the last few days-

Bose – Dear Neighbour

Bose along with Wunderman Thompson highlights the everyday activities of neighbours amid the lockdown to put across the message saying ‘I am glad you are ok.’ “Who would have thought we’d get to know our neighbours better than ever by staying home,” the brand said on its official Twitter account as it communicated the message of #StayNoisy.

Burger King- Social Distancing Whopper

With lockdown restrictions easing in phases across countries, Burger King along with Wunderman Thompson took a unique way to let consumers know that social distancing still holds the key with the launch of the Social Distancing burger campaign. “The whopper with triple onions that keeps others away from you,” the advertisement said as it took to promote social distancing norms.

United Way- No Home

In order to highlight the impact of the pandemic on the lives of people experiencing homelessness, United Way along with Wunder launched the ‘No Home’ campaign. To make it more relatable, Instagram’s popular Stay Home sticker was redesigned to make it ‘No Home’ to showcase the criticality of the issue across the social media platform.

Facebook- Born in Quarantine

To narrate the story of new mothers amid the lockdown, Facebook launched a campaign narrating their story. Conceptualised by Droga5, the film highlights how the time has been particularly difficult for mothers especially as there would be no one around for many months. “For all new moms in quarantine, you’re not alone,” the ad says as it extends support towards them.

Splash- Step Out Responsible

In order to highlight how the world hit a reset button when humans stayed inside, Splash and The Classic Partnership launched a campaign ‘Step Out Responsible’ drawing attention towards the importance of preserving nature. The campaign puts out the message of sustainability as the world gets geared up to step out after a few months of lockdown.

