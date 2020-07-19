Covid-19 Ads: How brands are staying connected with consumers amid Unlocking phase

Brands are adopting a forward looking tone in their communications

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Apple- The whole working-from-home thing

Technology company Apple rolled out the lockdown edition of ‘Apple at Work- The Underdogs’ campaign focussed on how the brand helps people unleash their creativity and productivity even while working from home. “It’s still a world of deadlines, meetings, group chats, conference calls, coworkers, and bosses. But it’s also a world of kids, a dog, and a hairless cat,” the campaign highlighted.

McDonald’s- Who are you making Happy this Summer?

With the onset of the mid-summer, McDonald’s Netherlands along with TBWA has released a new campaign highlighting how people can finally-and carefully- come a little closer to each other again after having longed for closer contact, freedom and joy over the last few months amid the pandemic outbreak.

Domino’s Pizza- #OrderKarnaSafeHai

Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Domino’s Pizza along with Enormous Brands unveiled its new digital campaign ‘kitne dino se Domino’s nahi khaya.’

The campaign showcases that now no one needs to extend their craving for Domino’s Pizza as customers will receive their order without coming in contact with the delivery staff.

The Automobile Association- That Feeling

With an aim to remind people of the joys of driving, The Automobile Association along with DDB launched a new campaign to encourage people to get back out on the road. The spot showcases an animated Pup Tukker reminisce on the joys of driving in his living room as people have continued to stay home amid the lockdown prevailing across countries.

Xotik Frujus- Inside or Outside

Conceived by 82.5 Communications, ‘#JeeruInside #JeeruOutside’ is a campaign that’s designed for high-engagement on social media platforms – capturing divided opinions around the age-old debate of loving monsoon enough to step out versus hating it so much that you’d rather stay in, along with their favourite drink, Jeeru.

Source: Ads of the World

