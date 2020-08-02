Covid-19 Ads: How brands are realigning their conversations in the context of the crisis

Brands are encouraging consumers to be socially responsible in the new normal

As consumers resume trying to find their way into the ‘new normal’ post lockdown, brand communications are now geared up towards supporting consumers in navigating their way through this phase. Here is how brands and agencies have been communicating over the last few days-

Gold’s Gym- Gym It Yourself

With gyms and outdoor activities taking a hit during the pandemic, Gold’s Gym along with agency network LUP has launched a new campaign ‘Gym It Yourself’ encouraging people to keep a healthy lifestyle at home. The ‘Gym It Yourself“ campaign highlights a series of step-by-step tutorials on how to train just like you’re at the gym using everyday household items, from the comfort of your home.

Heineken- Back to the Bars

Heineken’s ‘Back to the Bars’ campaign highlights socialising in the new normal– From air hugs to elbow bumps to 1.5 m cheers, the advertisement showcases how people continue their celebrations carefully post lockdown. Conceptualised by Publicis, the film encourages people to socialise responsibly in order to keep the bars open.

Maharashtra State Commission For Women- Unmute The Abuse

In order to raise awareness on the growing number of domestic abuse cases in the country especially during the lockdown, Maharashtra State Commission For Women in association with Makani Creatives launched a public interest campaign ‘Unmute The Abuse’. The campaign encourages people to raise their voice against any kind of abuse as well as help those who are suffering.

Nike- You Can’t Stop Us

Nike’s new film highlights the unifying power of sport at a time when the industry has been undergoing challenging times amid the cancellation and postponement of several sporting events. Conceptualised by Wieden+Kennedy, the spot features a collective of athletes and celebrates sports as a source of inspiration.

Decathlon- Get Outside

As sports facilities started reopening in Canada, Decathlon’s OOH campaign nodded to the urgency of getting outside. The campaign has been conceptualised by agency network Rethink.

